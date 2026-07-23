Vietnam's travel market is diversifying beyond its traditional major-city hubs, with smaller provincial destinations drawing a growing share of visitors. The trend is expected to widen travelers' options further as repeat visitors increase and tour operators roll out products tailored to local, off-the-beaten-path experiences.

Travel platform Yeogi Eottae analyzed Vietnam travel demand through July this year and found that overseas accommodation transactions rose about 1.5 times compared with the same period last year. Smaller cities accounted for much of that growth — check-ins in Qui Nhon and Duy Xuyen surged 12 times and four times, respectively, year on year.

Vietnam's small cities refer to smaller provincial towns outside major tourism destinations such as Da Nang, Hanoi and Nha Trang. Yeogi Eottae's analysis of accommodation transactions in those cities from January through July this year found that Qui Nhon posted roughly eightfold growth compared with the same period last year, while Duy Xuyen was up more than fivefold. Both cities benefit from proximity to major tourist hubs, making them easy to reach while still offering an authentic local atmosphere. As the number of repeat visitors to Vietnam grows, travelers are increasingly seeking out a broader range of destinations.

To capitalize on demand for smaller Vietnamese cities, Yeogi Eottae is launching a Qui Nhon package. The five-day, four-night itinerary combines Nha Trang with Qui Nhon and includes tours of Qui Nhon's top attractions — Ky Co Beach, Qui Nhon Beach, FLC Safari and Eo Gio National Park — as well as Nha Trang's night market. Accommodation options include the five-star Horizon Hotel, FLC Luxury Resort Qui Nhon and Anya Premier Beachfront Hotel Qui Nhon.

Jin Hyeon-uk, head of Yeogi Eottae's package business team, said Vietnam, alongside Japan, has established itself as one of the most popular short-haul destinations, with a growing trend of travelers making multiple visits across different cities. "We will continue to expand package products linking major cities with smaller ones," he added.