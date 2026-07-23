Korea Investment Securities, a subsidiary of Korea Investment Holdings, has partnered with Naver Pay to launch a one-on-one pension consulting service accessible directly within the platform, the company announced Thursday.

The service was designed to improve access to pension consultations and allow anyone to easily experience professional pension asset management.

Customers can request a consultation by selecting a preferred date and time through menus such as "Not sure about pensions" and "Connect with an expert" in Naver Pay's pension section. A dedicated pension consultant from Korea Investment Securities will then reach out directly to provide personalized asset allocation and pension solutions covering individual pensions, individual retirement pension (IRP) accounts and defined contribution (DC) retirement pension plans.

A launch event will run through July 31. Customers who apply for a pension consultation through Naver Pay and open a new individual pension or IRP account with Korea Investment Securities will receive 10,000 won ($7) in Naver Pay points per account, with a combined maximum reward of 20,000 won.

Choi Jong-jin, head of Korea Investment Securities' pension innovation division, said the appointment-based service eliminates the need to visit a branch in person or wait on hold for a phone connection, making it accessible to busy office workers and self-employed individuals alike. "We will continue to actively expand partnerships with a variety of digital platforms to give customers more opportunities to experience differentiated, personalized asset management solutions," he added.

Korea Investment Securities has been rolling out a range of services to meet growing demand for personal asset management. The company has streamlined the enrollment process for wrap accounts and expanded its product lineup to make investing easier and more convenient for customers, while adding a consolidated children's account menu to its MTS to support management of minor children's assets.