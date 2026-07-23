The Sinpo-dong area of Incheon — once the city's center of fashion, culture and finance in the 1980s and 1990s, celebrated as its most vibrant commercial strip — now stands at a major turning point.

Jeomulpo District Office (formerly Jung-gu District Office) late last year issued a district unit plan designation for the area surrounding Jayu Park, centered on Sinpo-dong, clearing the way for private development projects.

The move signals a decisive break from the dense web of regulations that long hobbled the old city center and opens the door to private capital.

For years, Sinpo-dong — the old city's most storied commercial district — languished in the shadow of new town development, frozen in time. Whether this transformation can draw in new residents and revive its retail scene to recapture the energy once associated with Seoul's Myeong-dong is now the central question.

Jeomulpo District published the "Urban Management Plan (District Unit Plan for the Jayu Park Surrounding Area) Decision (Amendment) and Topographic Map Notice" in December last year.

The district said it finalized the urban management plan amendment under Article 30 of the National Land Planning and Utilization Act and Article 25 of its enforcement decree, and issued the topographic map notice under Article 32 of the same act, Article 8 of the Land Use Regulation Framework Act and Article 7 of its enforcement decree.

The district unit plan zone covers Sinpo-dong along with Sinsaeng-dong, Bukseong-dong, Songwol-dong, Nae-dong, Jeon-dong and Inhyeon-dong — seven neighborhoods in total, spanning a combined area of about 600,688 square meters.

Height limits lifted, residential ratio raised

The core aim of the district unit plan is to create conditions attractive enough for private capital to move on its own — in other words, to make development economically viable.

Most buildings in the Sinpo-dong area are 30 to 40 years old, yet strict restrictions on permitted uses, building heights and residential ratios had deterred developers from moving in.

Building owners have struggled with chronic vacancies, and the streets go dark after nightfall as the hollowing-out of the district deepens.

The district used the new plan to target these entrenched problems directly. The permitted residential share within mixed-use buildings was raised sharply — from a ceiling of 60 percent of total floor area to as much as 80 percent.

Officetels are now also permitted, opening the door to small-unit officetel construction aimed at drawing in younger, one- and two-person households.

Commercial facilities such as restaurants and cafes, previously confined largely to ground-floor space, may now occupy any floor of a building, effectively eliminating that restriction and expanding neighborhood retail throughout a building's full height.

As a result, plots along Jeomullyang-ro and in the Suin Line's Sinpo transit-oriented area can now be developed flexibly — residential units and officetels on upper floors, trendy commercial tenants below.

'Bundle to survive': bold floor-area-ratio incentives

Another weakness of the Sinpo-dong old city center has been its fragmented small-lot structure, which makes standalone development inefficient. Jeomulpo District responded by introducing a joint development — or lot consolidation — mechanism.

For mixed-use residential projects, the residential floor-area ratio can rise from 60 percent or below to a maximum of 80 percent, significantly improving project viability.

The district also plans to resolve vacancy problems by allowing commercial tenants on all floors rather than restricting them to the ground level.

Floor-area ratios range from a minimum of 200 percent to a maximum of 800 percent. A floor-area-ratio incentive of up to 100 percentage points above the base ratio is available for projects incorporating eco-friendly construction, joint development or recommended uses.

Height restrictions vary by zone — some parcels carry limits while others are unrestricted.

Development under the plan will be carried out by private developers through joint development — whether designated, recommended or voluntary — in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

The district will encourage bundling multiple lots for joint development and the introduction of zone-specific recommended uses such as cultural facilities, offices and exhibition spaces.

Real estate experts said individual building owners stand to see the land-share value of their assets surge, while developers will find the area an increasingly attractive target site.

Sinpo transit hub poised for major synergy

The district unit plan goes beyond simple deregulation — it is a key piece of the "Jeomulpo Renaissance" master plan that Incheon has staked its urban renewal ambitions on.

Jeomulpo District was formed by merging Jung-gu and Dong-gu, and reviving the old city center is its inaugural administrative priority. Infrastructure investment is expected to concentrate along the axis running from Sinpo Station through Sinpo International Market, Open Port Street, Chinatown and Jayu Park.

Once the waterfront development of Incheon Inner Harbor Piers 1 and 8 and the construction of a transit hub at Dong-Incheon Station take shape, the catchment demand supporting Sinpo-dong's retail base is expected to grow even stronger.

An urban planning expert said the Sinpo-dong district unit plan "can be seen as a practical development policy that sets the stage for private capital to come in, put up buildings and bring in new residents," adding that "serious discussions between building owners along the Sinpo transit-oriented area's main boulevard and developers over lot consolidation and redevelopment are expected to begin in earnest in the second half of this year."

A Jeomulpo District official said the plan "provides guidelines enabling private development across the Jayu Park surrounding area," and that "if development proceeds, the long-stagnant old city center will see real change and new energy, and Sinpo-dong will take on an entirely new character."

With the district unit plan designation delivering a major boost, all eyes are on whether Sinpo-dong can reclaim its reputation as the economic heart of Incheon — and reinvent itself as a "Brooklyn of Korea" where young people and capital converge once again.