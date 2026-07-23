"I'm putting money into my pension, but I have no idea how to actually manage it." — Kim, a worker in his 30s

Naver Pay has launched "Npay Pension," a service designed to help retirement-planning novices consolidate their scattered pension assets and benchmark their returns against top-performing peers to build a more objective retirement strategy.

The service aggregates a user's pension assets held across multiple institutions and financial firms into a single view and — in what Naver Pay says is an industry first — draws on AI and peer user data to deliver pension management solutions tailored to each user's level of retirement readiness. Beyond simply suggesting a target payout amount, the service uses AI- and data-driven diagnostics to motivate users and support consistent pension management over time.

Users can easily check the status of their pension assets across personal pensions, retirement pensions (IRP and DC plans) and public pensions such as the national pension. Defined-benefit retirement pay can also be entered manually and managed in one place. A "peer comparison" feature lets users measure themselves against "top peers" — those in the top 30 percent of pension assets among the same age group — by comparing projected pension payouts, cumulative assessed value, average monthly contributions and investment returns, giving users an objective read on their retirement readiness.

The service also uses AI to analyze a user's asset profile and delivers personalized solutions in the form of message cards to encourage ongoing pension management. If a user does not hold a personal pension product, the service links to informational content explaining the "three-tier pension structure" — public pension, retirement pension and personal pension. Where a user's projected payout falls short of their target living expenses, or where significant return volatility points to a need for comprehensive portfolio planning, the service connects users with free consultations with pension specialists through partnerships with Woori Bank and Korea Investment Securities.

Users can also map out an action plan for hitting their target retirement living expenses. By setting a goal in the "pension calculator," the service shows how much additional contributions or target returns need to increase to reach that goal by retirement. Users can also reference the most commonly held products by age group, based on Naver Pay's MyData-linked "My Assets" feature.

The Npay Pension service is accessible via the "Pension" tab at the top of the Npay Finance home screen, through "Pension" within the "My Assets" section at the bottom, or via "MY Pension" under "Asset Management" in the full menu at the top right.

Jo Jae-bak, Npay's chief business officer, said retirement preparation is the most important task everyone must manage consistently in their daily lives, adding that a 1 percentage point difference in pension returns can translate into a 15 to 20 percent difference in retirement assets after leaving the workforce. "We will continue to advance the service using data and AI so that users can take an interest in retirement preparation earlier and manage their products more effectively through Npay Pension," he said.