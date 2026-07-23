A video of JTBC golf announcer Lee Na-yeon remarking that the building's air conditioning was not working — "maybe because the company is struggling" — has belatedly drawn attention amid ongoing rehabilitation proceedings at JTBC and other Joongang Group affiliates.

Lee recently posted a video titled "I'm not unemployed yet" on her YouTube channel "Ildan Lee Na-yeon."

In the video, she takes an online Chinese lesson in the first-floor lobby of the JTBC headquarters building while waiting for a sports broadcast recording. She then says, "I don't know if I should say this, but maybe because the company is struggling, the air conditioning isn't working. It's so hot. Does this really have something to do with it? I hope I won't get fired for saying this."

After finishing the studio recording, Lee said, "Honestly, I'm not sure how much longer I'll be able to show you this side of things. This place feels like home to me, but nothing has been decided yet. If anything is confirmed, I'll let you know first."

Lee also spoke candidly about her fears for the future, directly referencing the company's financial difficulties. "I've lived my life giving my best to the work in front of me, but when I looked around, the world had changed a lot — for example, I was busy doing broadcasts and then the company went bankrupt," she said. "I worry about whether I'll be able to work as an announcer again if I leave the company. Even if the company doesn't fold right away, I feel like I'm gradually heading toward the end of my dream."

JTBC declared a default last month after failing to repay about 20.6 billion won ($14 million) in securitized borrowings at maturity. The crisis deepened as Joongang Holdings, ContentreeJoongAng, Joongang P&I and Megabox Joongang filed for court receivership in succession, with JTBC following suit, triggering a broader financial crisis across Joongang Group.

The financial strain has had ripple effects on production: payment of appearance fees to some entertainment program cast members has been delayed, and some programs have suspended broadcasts.

Meanwhile, Lee joined JTBC's golf channel as an announcer in 2021 and gained wider recognition in 2022 after appearing on the Tving reality show "Exchange Season 2." She has since built a combined following of about 1.51 million Instagram followers and YouTube subscribers.