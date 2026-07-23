1784 model deployed abroad for first time, bringing robot service to standard buildings Autonomous driving robots, control systems and infrastructure support included Four years of environmental data to drive service upgrades

Naver has exported its smart-building operations technology solution — developed at its headquarters building "1784" — to Tokyo Midtown Yaesu, a large-scale mixed-use complex in Japan, marking the first such export for the company.

Naver said Thursday it had applied its smart-building operations technology solution to Tokyo Midtown Yaesu, located in a prime commercial district of Tokyo, in partnership with NTT East and Mitsui Fudosan. Tokyo Midtown Yaesu is a 45-story mixed-use complex connected directly to Tokyo Station, housing tenants ranging from restaurants and other commercial facilities to offices, a hotel, a bus terminal and an elementary school.

Naver said it would provide an integrated technology infrastructure drawing on the same autonomous driving robots, cloud-based robot control systems and digital twin technology used at its 1784 headquarters. Mitsui Fudosan will manage the robot delivery service at Tokyo Midtown Yaesu and oversee coordination with the building's facilities, while NTT East will handle construction of the digital twin environment and maintenance and operation of the delivery robots.

Naver said the deployment marks the first commercial case in which its smart-building model — built and operated at 1784 — has been introduced at an external site. The company said the project is particularly significant because the technology has been optimized to deliver seamless robot services even in standard buildings that lack dedicated robot elevators or specialized cloud infrastructure.

The three companies plan to launch a cloud-based autonomous robot delivery service at Tokyo Midtown Yaesu. Because the complex shares the same mixed-use character as 1784 — combining office and commercial spaces — the operational know-how and data Naver's team has accumulated over four years of robot service will be put to use.

Naver said it has built up robot sensor data, spatial data and service performance data through the various robot delivery services it has run at 1784. The company said it has continuously upgraded robots' mobility and service capabilities by drawing on real-world operational data — including optimal routes by time of day and recurring exception scenarios.

These services are powered by Naver's tech-convergence capabilities in robotics, cloud and related fields, and the company plans to deploy them extensively at Tokyo Midtown Yaesu as well. The key technologies include the indoor autonomous driving robot "Rookie," the multi-robot control system "ARC brain," digital twin and the vision-based positioning technology "ARC eye."

Naver identified ARC brain as an essential technology for running efficient services across large-scale spaces. It is an orchestration platform that centrally controls the routes and roles of multiple robots. Through cloud processing, it connects not only the robots but also building facilities such as speed gates and elevators, enabling robots to operate in everyday spaces while interacting with users.

The three companies plan to identify additional use cases to expand the scale of the robot delivery service, and to broaden the scope of their collaboration into various physical AI fields, including indoor augmented-reality navigation and digital twin-based building management.

Naver said the project was led by Naver Cloud's Japan business development division, with robotics and vision technology from Naver Labs also contributing. The company plans to further develop its core technology so that seamless robot services can be provided across a wide range of buildings regardless of their infrastructure, with the goal of applying the 1784 model to more sites at home and abroad.