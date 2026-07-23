A fire believed to have been triggered by an explosion broke out at an apartment complex in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province, injuring eight people.

According to the North Gyeongsang Province Fire Headquarters, a report came in at around 8:29 a.m. Thursday of an explosion followed by a fire at the management office of an apartment complex in Sa-dong, Gyeongsan.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze within about 20 minutes of receiving the call.

Eight people, including residents who sustained burns, were transported to a hospital.

Police and fire authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.