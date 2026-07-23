Seoul's Yeongdeungpo-gu announced Thursday it is recruiting participants for its "Happy Table for Middle-Aged Single-Person Households" program.

The program is designed to help middle-aged people living alone build healthier eating habits by learning to cook and sharing meals together, while also fostering natural connections with neighbors.

The program offers two course types: a regular second session and a special second session. The regular session runs every Monday from Aug. 10 to Sept. 7, for a total of four classes, where participants can prepare a variety of dishes including dakgaejang (spicy chicken soup), beef and bamboo shoot pancakes, chive and dried shrimp pancakes, and chogye-tang (cold chicken soup). The special session takes place on a single day, Sept. 14, and covers recipes for seasonal fruit bibim-guksu (mixed noodles) and zucchini pan-fried dumplings.

The program is open to single-person households aged 40 to 67 who live or work in Yeongdeungpo-gu. The regular session accepts 15 participants and the special session 14, on a first-come, first-served basis, with no tuition or materials fees. Classes are held in the evening at Yam-i Lab, a cooking space near Seonyudo Station.