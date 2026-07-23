Gmarket announced Thursday the launch of the "Gmarket Kkoc Hyundai Card" in partnership with Hyundai Card. Kkoc membership holders can earn up to 12% in rewards when using the card.

The Kkoc Hyundai Card is the fourth private-label credit card (PLCC) Gmarket has introduced with Hyundai Card. Purchases at Gmarket and Auction earn 7% of the payment amount back in Smile Cash, with a monthly cap of 14,000 won ($9). At all other domestic and international merchants, cardholders who meet the previous month's spending requirement earn 0.7% with no monthly cap.

Kkoc membership holders receive an additional boost: on top of the card's maximum 7% reward rate, they can earn up to 5% in membership rewards, bringing the combined maximum to 12%. The monthly maximum reward amount is 84,000 won.

Customers who sign up for the card and set up automatic membership subscription payments by Aug. 31 will receive the 2,900-won monthly subscription fee back in Smile Cash for six months. Gmarket is also offering a 20% payment discount — up to 30,000 won, once per account — on all product categories when paying with the Kkoc Hyundai Card. Auction shoppers can receive the same 20% discount, capped at 20,000 won per account. The promotion runs through July 31.