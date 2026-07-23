BTS saw a sharp surge in Google searches and streaming activity after performing at the halftime show of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in North and Central America.

According to Google Trends, the search volume index for "BTS" rose to roughly four times its usual level on Monday (Korean Standard Time), the day of the World Cup final.

The Google Trends index sets the peak search point within a given period at 100 and tracks relative changes in interest over time. By that measure, the BTS search index averaged around 26 in the week from July 12 to Sunday — before the final. The halftime show pushed the figure to nearly four times that baseline on the day of the match.

The figure also surpassed the level of interest generated by BTS's own comeback earlier this year.

Outside the World Cup final, the highest BTS search index over the past year came in March, when the group released its fifth studio album "Arirang," recording an index of 54. The group's participation in a major global sporting event proved a far more powerful driver of public attention.

Regional search patterns reinforce that reading. During the comeback period, searches were concentrated in countries with established K-pop fandoms, such as South Korea, Japan and the United States. After the halftime show, however, search volume rose sharply in regions where K-pop has historically had a smaller footprint — including Europe, South America and Africa.

Streaming figures told the same story. According to Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, BTS logged more than 30 million streams on the day of the World Cup final — the highest single-day total recorded by any halftime act in World Cup final history, surpassing past performers including Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber.

Their signature track "Dynamite" was particularly notable, with streams jumping 105 percent immediately after the halftime show compared to before the performance — again demonstrating the enduring global reach of the hit.