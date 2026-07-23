Titleist announced Thursday the launch of the GTS300 mini driver, the latest addition to its GTS metalwood lineup.

The GTS300 mini driver combines the distance of a driver with the versatility of a fairway wood. It is engineered to deliver stable distance and consistent control from the tee while offering broad versatility off the fairway.

The GTS300 builds on the GT280 mini driver, which Titleist first introduced through its GT series. The GT280 drew strong attention and positive responses from tour players and recreational golfers alike, demonstrating the potential of the mini driver category.

Drawing on feedback from real on-course play, Titleist focused on preserving the GT280's versatility while further improving stability and forgiveness.

According to the brand, input from world-class players — including Justin Thomas and Cameron Young — was incorporated throughout development. Players who praised the GT280 shared a common view: "The performance off the fairway is satisfying, but we'd like a bit more forgiveness," and that feedback became the central benchmark shaping the GTS300's design.

As a result, the GTS300 delivers roughly 15 to 20 percent more moment of inertia (MOI) than the GT280, the brand said. It provides more stable ball speed and directional consistency on mishits, adding a higher level of forgiveness to the versatility that defines the mini driver category.