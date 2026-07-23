BBQ held a celebration at its headquarters in Songpa-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday for sponsored golfer Ryu Hae-ran, who has won back-to-back major championships.

Ryu secured consecutive victories at two LPGA Tour majors — the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the Amundi Evian Championship. At the event, Genesis BBQ Group Chairman Yoon Hong-geun presented Ryu with a BBQ jacket, a commemorative frame and an incentive bonus. "I am proud of Ryu for achieving such a remarkable result on a stage where the world's best players compete," Yoon said.

Ryu thanked those around her. "I want to thank Chairman Yoon, BBQ's executives and employees, and the franchise family for their heartfelt support, which allowed me to stay focused during the tournaments," she said. "BBQ's encouragement and support have been a great source of strength as I continue to take on new challenges."

BBQ has sponsored Ryu since last year, expanding its sports marketing activities with a focus on the US market. The company has combined sports and K-food through youth golf charity events and BBQ chicken tasting promotions. BBQ currently operates more than 300 stores across 33 US states. Consumer sales in the US market grew from 70 billion won ($47.4 million) in 2021 to 340 billion won in 2025.

"We will continue to stand by our athletes so they can perform at their very best," a BBQ official said. "We will also expand a range of global marketing activities that connect sports with K-food."