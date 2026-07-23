Seoul's Seongdong-gu announced Thursday that it will continue operating its "walking school bus" program during the summer break to support safe commutes for elementary school students.

The walking school bus program pairs traffic safety instructors with elementary school students for supervised walks along fixed routes to and from school. Beyond preventing traffic accidents and crimes involving children, the program also serves an educational role, teaching students how to use crosswalks and follow pedestrian safety rules.

Seongdong-gu launched the program in 2014, committing about 490 million won ($332,000) in district funds annually. The Seoul Metropolitan Government also provides a subsidy of about 288 million won.

Starting with the winter break of 2022, the district expanded the program beyond the regular school term to cover vacation periods as well. In 2024, it further broadened eligibility to include students attending after-school classes, tightening the safety net for school commuters.

During this summer break, 79 traffic safety instructors will cover 38 routes across 17 elementary schools in the district, overseeing the commutes of more than 500 students. The district said the effort aims to minimize gaps in commuter safety during the break and give parents peace of mind when sending their children to school.

"We will build a seamless commuter safety network so that children can travel to and from school with confidence even during the break, creating an environment where both parents and students can feel at ease," Seongdong-gu Mayor Yu Bo-hwa said.