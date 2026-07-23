Lotte Department Store said Thursday it is introducing a dedicated AI agent called the "AI Biz Center" — the first of its kind in the department store industry — to help partner brands navigate the store-entry consultation process.

The AI Biz Center simplifies the procedures for entering the department store and holding consultations. It went live on the company's website Wednesday. Lotte developed the service after recognizing that emerging brands often struggle with complex procedures or miss opportunities to open stores.

The center handles the entire process — from initial consultation and department matching to feedback — in a single workflow. Partner companies can log in and enter their brand name, target customers, and product features or strengths in a conversational format, and the system will draft a proposal in line with Lotte Department Store's review template. Uploading reference materials such as brand brochures, company websites or SNS links will automatically incorporate that information into the proposal.

Even if a brand is unfamiliar with the department store's internal structure, the AI will match it with the appropriate department based on the proposal's content. Lotte Department Store projected that the time from submitting a consultation proposal to having it reviewed by the relevant department could be cut by up to 80 percent.

The center also accepts proposals in other areas, including marketing partnerships in finance and digital, as well as store-level tie-ups such as venue rentals and local community programs. The company also eliminated the need for a separate membership registration. Feedback will be delivered in real time via mobile.

With the AI Biz Center, Lotte Department Store is now building a comprehensive AI business ecosystem spanning customer experience, internal operations and partner support. The company debuted an AI interpretation service for foreign customers using transparent displays in 2024 — another industry first — and introduced an AI chatbot called "Dustin" through its app at the end of last year. It has also deployed a "BI Agent" in the customer analytics system used by employees.