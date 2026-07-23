Geumcheon-gu (district mayor Choi Gi-chan) has completed a streetlight renovation project along Eunhaengnamuro, aimed at improving nighttime pedestrian safety and restoring the historic and cultural character of Siheung Haenggung Street.

The completed section runs from 174 Siheung-daero to 6 Geumha-ro 24-gil. The stretch is a heavily used residential road and a historic cultural street linked to Siheung Haenggung, one of Geumcheon-gu's most significant historical and cultural assets, where a variety of cultural events are held. The district undertook the project to overhaul aging lighting infrastructure and create a nighttime streetscape that reflects the area's historical character.

The work involved replacing 42 aging streetlight poles, 44 streetlights and 42 pedestrian lamps. Two electrical distribution panels were also serviced to reduce the risk of breakdowns and safety incidents caused by deteriorating equipment. The upgrades improved nighttime illumination and created a safer, more comfortable walking environment for residents.

The project went beyond a simple lighting replacement by installing cheongsa-chorong, or traditional Korean lantern, landscape lighting that evokes the historical identity of Siheung Haenggung Street. The traditional-style fixtures are expected to let visitors experience the charm of the historic cultural street even after dark, while adding visual appeal to festivals and cultural events associated with Siheung Haenggung.

The district has been steadily carrying out aging road lighting improvement projects. Most recently, it replaced worn streetlights along major roads including Nambusunhwan-ro, Siheung-daero, Dusan-ro and Gasan Digital 1-ro, as part of ongoing efforts to create safer road conditions and prevent electrical safety incidents.

"This streetlight renovation along Eunhaengnamuro will allow residents to enjoy a brighter and safer nighttime walking environment," district mayor Choi said. "We particularly hope that by capturing the historical spirit of Siheung Haenggung — our district's pride — through the warm glow of cheongsa-chorong lanterns, this street will become a new nighttime landmark in Geumcheon-gu where tradition and modernity come together."