Seoul's Yongsan-gu has completed an air conditioner cleaning program aimed at helping low-income households vulnerable to extreme heat enjoy a healthier and more comfortable summer.

As climate change makes heat waves an increasingly routine part of summer, proper maintenance of cooling appliances has grown more important. Yet many vulnerable households struggle to keep their air conditioners in good working order due to financial constraints and physical limitations, raising concerns about deteriorating indoor air quality and reduced cooling efficiency.

In response, the district provided air conditioner cleaning services to 557 low-income households to improve cooling conditions and prevent heat-related harm. The program, the first of its kind among basic local governments in South Korea, expanded its pool of eligible recipients this year, building on last year's launch. Eligible applicants included households headed by residents aged 65 or older, households with members with disabilities, and households of veterans.

Participating households received deep-cleaning services tailored to their unit type — wall-mounted, floor-standing or ceiling-mounted. Where needed, outdoor unit cleaning and refrigerant refills were also provided to deliver meaningful improvements in cooling performance.

To help residents less familiar with air conditioner operation use their units more safely and efficiently, technicians distributed user guides after completing each cleaning visit.

The district carried out the program through local cooperatives and businesses run by women and small-business owners, contributing to local job creation and economic vitality. Costs were covered almost entirely by the district budget, with households paying only a 1,000-won copay, easing the financial burden on participating families.

User satisfaction was high. A survey measuring service quality and staff courtesy gave the program a score of 4.94 out of 5, reflecting strong approval from residents.

"I hope this helps elderly residents, people with disabilities and other low-income families who are most vulnerable to heat waves stay healthy and cool this summer," district mayor Kim Gyeong-dae said. "We will continue to provide the services our residents truly need, making sure no one falls through the cracks."