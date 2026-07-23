Yeungjin University's AI-integrated mechanical program has again demonstrated its strength in precision measurement education, extending its record of a 100 percent pass rate on the national precision measurement technician exam to seven consecutive years.

All eight candidates from the AI-integrated mechanical program — seven current students and one graduate — passed the first round of the 2026 national precision measurement technician qualification exam, the university said Thursday. The Human Resources Development Service of Korea announced the results.

The result means all 119 candidates the program has entered in the exam over the past seven years have passed.

The program's dominance in the Yeongnam region was particularly striking. Of the nine candidates from the entire region — covering Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province, Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province — who passed this round, eight were from Yeungjin University, accounting for roughly 89 percent of all regional passers.

The university attributes the high pass rate to its practice-oriented curriculum and advanced laboratory infrastructure.

The program operates 175 types of precision measuring instruments capable of measuring length, angle, surface roughness, hardness, force and torque. It also runs a calibration and measurement technology center that supports industrial firms across the Yeongnam region.

The center is the only university-based calibration institution in the country accredited by the Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme.

"Seven consecutive years of a perfect pass rate is the result of our students' consistent effort, our faculty's systematic practical training, and measurement infrastructure that ranks among the best in the country," an official from the AI-integrated mechanical program said.