[The Herald Business=Park Jong-il, Senior Reporter] Seoul's Dobong-gu, led by District Mayor Kim Dong-wook, will assign detailed sub-addresses by official authority to more than 300 single-family and multi-unit homes housing care-dependent or at-risk residents.

A detailed sub-address refers to unit-level information — building, floor and unit number — appended after the building number in a road-name address.

Unlike apartments and multi-household complexes, residents of studio units, detached houses and multi-unit homes must apply separately to receive a detailed sub-address.

Many care and at-risk households have never filed such an application, raising longstanding concerns about misdelivered mail and the difficulty of mounting a swift response in emergencies.

The district surveyed its care and at-risk households for missing sub-addresses, identified more than 300 sites and launched the initiative to assign them by official authority.

"We plan to complete the official assignments by the end of September, following administrative procedures that include gathering opinions from building owners and tenants at the selected sites," a district official said.

The district expects the move to ensure accurate mail delivery and enable faster responses to fires and medical emergencies.

"We will continue to actively identify places that need detailed sub-addresses and manage address information systematically, so that every resident of the district can enjoy a safe and convenient life," District Mayor Kim said.