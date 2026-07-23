Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power has opened applications for its third round of new college-level hires in 2026.

The company plans to hire 229 people in total: 199 through a general track and 30 through separate tracks for employment-vulnerable groups — 20 slots for veterans and 10 under a social equity category.

Applications must be submitted through the company's recruitment website by 3 p.m. on Aug. 6.

There are no restrictions on educational background or age. Further details are available on the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power recruitment website.