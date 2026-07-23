"We will continue to expand integrated welfare services to protect the health and safety of homeless residents and help them return to everyday life."

Seocho-gu Mayor Jeon Sung-su made the pledge Tuesday at Express Bus Terminal Square in Banpo-dong, where the district held its "Homeless Daily-Life Reintegration Support Project" to help street homeless residents rebuild their lives.

Now in its sixth year, the project was organized to protect homeless residents' health and prevent safety incidents amid a prolonged heat wave.

Seocho-gu has run the project annually since signing an MOU in 2024 with the Seoul Metropolitan Dasi Seogi Comprehensive Support Center and the Seocho branch of the Korean Barbers and Hairdressers Association to support the stable reintegration of homeless residents into daily life.

The event offered personalized welfare services including hair and beauty care, on-the-spot ID photo shoots and psychological counseling. Professional hairdressers from the Seocho branch of the Korean Barbers and Hairdressers Association provided the grooming services.

A professional photographer from the Seocho-gu Volunteer Center took ID photos — with participants' consent — to help restore their confidence and self-esteem, while a street outreach team conducted individual counseling sessions on mental health and facility placement.

The district also distributed relief supplies — including ice water, dosirak (packed meals) and toiletries — to homeless residents at the event, and worked with the Banpo Police Substation to ensure safe operations and on-site response.

A participant in his 60s, identified only as Mr. A, said getting a haircut on a hot day made him feel lighter in both body and mind. "The outreach team teachers come to check on my health every day and bring cold water and snacks — it's always a great source of strength," he said.

The district plans to run a mobile humanities lecture series in October to support the emotional recovery of homeless residents. It will also hold a community cleanup volunteer activity with homeless participants for the first time in the second half of this year, expanding opportunities for social participation as part of its broader effort to support stable reintegration into daily life.

"We will carefully look after homeless residents — who are especially vulnerable to extreme heat — to protect their health and safety, restore their dignity as human beings, and help them move forward into everyday life again," Mayor Jeon said. "We will continue to expand integrated welfare services for the reintegration of homeless residents going forward."