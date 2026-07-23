Gwanak-gu has expanded its integrated reservation portal to let residents access a wide range of public services from a single online destination, the district office announced.

The portal had previously focused on registrations for lifelong learning programs, digital literacy courses for residents and community center offerings, while also linking to external public services such as the Seoul Metropolitan Government's reservation system and the Ministry of Interior and Safety's shared-resource platform, Gongyunuri.

On July 14, the district added 11 reservation and application menus that had previously been scattered across multiple channels, dramatically expanding the portal's scope.

The newly added services include reserve-forces shuttle bus reservations, course and event registrations, bone-density screening appointments, electric breast pump rentals and CPR training sign-ups.

The district also broadened its integration with Gongyunuri, the Ministry of Interior and Safety's public-resource sharing platform. Beyond the shared-facility listings — such as meeting rooms — already available, residents can now view information on shared items in the community, including tools and wheelchairs, all from the same portal.

The expansion dramatically cuts the number of websites residents previously had to navigate and significantly improves access to public services.

The district said it will continue gathering user feedback to refine the portal's menu structure and application procedures going forward.

The integrated reservation portal is accessible through the reservation menu at the top of the Gwanak-gu district office website.

"Gwanak-gu's integrated reservation portal has been an important online gateway connecting residents to learning and civic participation," district mayor Park Jun-hee said. "Through this overhaul, residents can now conveniently access not only education but also administrative, health and shared-resource services all in one place. We will continue expanding smart administrative services that residents can feel in their daily lives."