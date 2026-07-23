Signs are growing that President Donald Trump's threat to strike Pickaxe Mountain — the site where Iran is believed to have relocated its nuclear facilities — is moving toward action. Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported Wednesday that the United States has notified Israel it plans to deploy heavy bombers within days to strike Iran's covert nuclear facility.

According to Kan, the US intends to use bombers to hit Pickaxe Mountain, where underground nuclear facilities are believed to have been constructed. The mountain sits near Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility. Iran is suspected of having moved centrifuges and other nuclear equipment there and of having built a fortified underground nuclear complex at the site.

Trump said Monday, "We will be hitting that area very hard very soon," adding, "Anywhere they're thinking about, even a little bit, with respect to nuclear, we will hit it very, very hard."

The US decision to share its strike plans with Israel in advance appears intended to allow Israel to prepare for possible Iranian retaliation, including missile launches or other military action.

Kan also reported that the US has signaled it will strike Iran harder in the days ahead. Israel has been maintaining its highest level of readiness since receiving the notification.