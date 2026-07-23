Yeongyang-gun in North Gyeongsang Province will host the 3rd Yeongyang Pongdang Pongdang Water Play Festival from Saturday through Aug. 9 at the Seonbawi tourist site in Ibam-myeon, the county announced Thursday.

The festival grounds are free to enter and open to all visitors daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the festival, a range of water attractions will be in operation, including large, medium and small water slides, an outdoor modular pool and an inflatable pool.

The venue connects with the existing Seonbawi water play area, creating a space for families with children of all ages to enjoy together.

"I hope the 3rd Pongdang Pongdang Water Play Festival will become Yeongyang's signature summer festival — one that gives children unforgettable summer memories and offers parents a chance to relax," Yeongyang-gun chief Oh Do-chang said.