US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Wang Yi, director of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Foreign Affairs Commission and China's foreign minister, in Manila on Wednesday to discuss a planned visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the United States.

The two sides met on the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Manila, Reuters reported. After the talks, Rubio told reporters the two sides had discussed areas where they could work together to make it "a very positive visit."

"Both sides acknowledge that there are significant differences between the United States and China," Rubio said, "but I think there are also potential areas where we can cooperate."

He went on to say that it would be "reckless and irresponsible" for the United States and China — two countries with an enormous impact on the global economy and the international community — to forgo maintaining a relationship, adding that continued dialogue was important even when differences exist.

Rubio also criticized China's use of coast guard vessels around Taiwan to press its territorial claims, saying Washington viewed such actions as "contrary to the strategic stability that both countries are seeking."

President Donald Trump had previously said Xi would visit the United States on Sept. 24. China, however, has yet to issue an official statement confirming the schedule.