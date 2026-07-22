A fire that broke out at a Coupang Inc warehouse in Incheon has been fully extinguished after four days.

The Incheon Fire Department said it completely put out the blaze at the Coupang warehouse in Seoknam-dong, Sohae-gu at around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday — approximately 109 hours and 40 minutes after the fire first broke out.

The fire started on the sixth floor of the warehouse at around 6:50 a.m. Saturday and spread to the upper floors. Fire authorities said flammable materials stored inside the building and its complex structure made suppression efforts difficult.

Fire authorities plan to maintain their response posture for now to manage any remaining embers. Following full extinguishment, they said they will conduct a joint investigation with police and other relevant agencies to determine the exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.