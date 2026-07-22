The International Association of Cultural Development (IACD) is holding a series of programs in Jerusalem under the theme "Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem," with the event running from Tuesday through Friday.

According to the Israel Tourism Office in Korea, 3,000 participants from 50 countries are attending the IACD Jerusalem Peace Convention and visiting holy sites across the city.

The Israel Ministry of Tourism is providing guide and hospitality programs for the delegation throughout the event. Participants are also scheduled to visit major holy sites and tourist destinations across Israel, beyond Jerusalem.

Michael Izhakov, deputy minister of the Israel Ministry of Tourism, said the decision to visit Israel "during such a difficult time is a meaningful choice that demonstrates friendship and trust in Israel," adding that the convention "reaffirmed that Jerusalem is a city where people from around the world can come together for peace, faith and dialogue."

The Ministry of Tourism said it will use the event as an opportunity to expand ongoing cooperation with international faith-based tourism partners.

Meanwhile, organizers said the convention is expected to generate more than 7,000 hotel room nights in Jerusalem, with positive spillover effects anticipated for the local tourism industry, including accommodation, transportation and dining.