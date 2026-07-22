Minister of Interior and Safety Yun Ho-jung said Wednesday that both police and prosecutors should face audits over their handling of a child sex-trafficking case involving former Cheongju City Council member Choi Seong-jung.

Speaking at an emergency hearing of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Yun said the Ministry of Justice should order an internal audit of prosecutors after they rejected a police request for a communications warrant against Choi. "I believe there is a very high likelihood that a regional party committee chair with a prosecutorial background provided cover," he said.

Yun said police were equally at fault. "Choi was nominated, registered, and had his address and resident registration number on file — so why was a warrant not sought until after he had already taken office?" he said, adding that he was prepared to order the Korean National Police Agency to conduct a direct audit if necessary.

Prosecutors had accepted police requests for search and seizure warrants covering Choi's mobile phone and residence and forwarded them to court. However, they returned the communications warrant application to police for supplementation, saying it covered a period unrelated to when the alleged crimes occurred.

Police launched a compulsory investigation into Choi on July 9 — more than five months after receiving a complaint from the victim's parents — drawing criticism over the delayed response.

Choi is under investigation on charges of luring a middle school student and repeatedly sexually exploiting the victim for more than six months beginning in October 2024.