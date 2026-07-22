Attention is turning to the reasons behind President Lee Jae Myung's remarks suggesting that bonus pay and factory relocation disputes at major conglomerates — including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix — should not be considered subjects of labor action.

The move reflects a Cheong Wa Dae calculation that, while the administration remains committed to respecting labor, it cannot allow such claims to undermine the momentum behind three flagship infrastructure projects the government is actively pursuing.

The remarks are also interpreted as an attempt to clarify the boundaries of legitimate labor disputes once and for all, heading off unnecessary controversy before it can take root.

According to Cheong Wa Dae officials on Wednesday, Lee's comments at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting stemmed from a desire to draw clearer lines around what legally qualifies as a labor dispute.

Inside Cheong Wa Dae, the reaction to Lee's Tuesday Cabinet remarks has been that "our respect for labor has not changed" — but that this was "something that needed to be addressed at some point."

There is also a sense within the presidential office that labor unions pushing to block key government-backed projects are overstepping the bounds of their authority.

One Cheong Wa Dae official, addressing labor groups that have argued the Honam semiconductor cluster falls within the scope of labor disputes, said their position was "a claim they are certainly entitled to raise." The official added that "the intent of the president's remarks was to direct a review of how the ambiguous areas around the scope of labor disputes should be specifically reflected in labor-related laws."

Lee's skepticism toward treating factory relocations or management decisions as labor dispute matters was also on display Tuesday, when he said: "It seems the argument is that the Gwangju factory is a subject of labor dispute — but by that logic, there is no exercise of management authority at any company that would be unrelated."

A ruling camp official said the background to Tuesday's remarks was about "drawing a clear line for workers," adding that "the president's basic view is that unions should not throw a tantrum over things that are not within their authority."

The official went on to say that unlike matters clearly subject to labor disputes — such as wage negotiations — issues like bonus pay formulas and factory relocations "cross a line and cannot become agenda items." "The Lee Jae Myung administration is still a labor-friendly government," the official said. "But it cannot be labor-friendly to the point of taking on demands that go beyond what unions are authorized to make."

Earlier Tuesday, Lee raised at the Cabinet meeting the issues of operating-profit-linked bonuses and the planned relocation of a semiconductor factory to Gwangju — matters that have surfaced at Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and other large conglomerates. "Is the question of distributing a fixed percentage of operating profit really a subject of labor action? I think it more likely is not," he said. He also expressed strong skepticism about the Samsung Electronics union's opposition to the Honam semiconductor cluster, calling it "a position that is difficult to understand."

Lee then said: "The argument seems to be that building a factory in Gwangju could lead to personnel transfers, making it a labor dispute matter — but by that logic, no exercise of management authority at any company would be unrelated. When legislation sets out broad parameters, it is the administration's job to establish specific standards."

He also said: "The question of whether unions can demand things that even shareholders cannot is becoming a flashpoint, and entire workplaces are tied up in the argument. There are quite a few workplaces debating whether to strike over this."