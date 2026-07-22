Actor Hwang Bo-ra decided to register her young son in a child safety program after he made a sudden dash toward a road.

A video titled "Hwang Bo-ra goes to the police station herself because of her son who almost went missing?!" was posted Tuesday on her YouTube channel "Hwang Bo-ra Boraiety."

The footage shows Hwang preparing at home to pick up her son, Woo-in, from daycare.

After leaving the house, she met Woo-in as he got out of the car. While she briefly greeted his daycare teacher, the 25-month-old suddenly bolted forward — straight toward a busy crosswalk with passing vehicles. Hwang called out to him in a panic and quickly grabbed his hand.

Still shaken, she walked with Woo-in and sighed. "I need to register him in a missing-child prevention program to prepare for situations like this," she said before boarding a bus. She then told Woo-in they would be going to the police station on Wednesday.

Their first stop, however, was a community center, where Hwang obtained a family relations certificate. She then carried Woo-in on her back to the police station, filled out a fingerprint registration form and took his photo.

The fingerprint registration came next. "Does he even have fingerprints? What if they don't show up?" Hwang fretted — but after two attempts, the scan came through. She left the station visibly relieved. Back on the bus, she held Woo-in close, though her expression betrayed the mix of emotions she was still working through.