Daily necessities delivered to veterans on basic welfare benefits

Hyundai IFC, the world's leading manufacturer of marine engine crankshafts, held a donation ceremony Wednesday with the Eastern South Jeolla Patriots and Veterans Affairs Office to deliver daily necessities to veterans on basic welfare benefits.

The corporate social responsibility initiative was organized to support veterans facing financial hardship and to fulfill the company's social obligations.

Hyundai IFC procured the household essentials and worked with the Eastern South Jeolla Patriots and Veterans Affairs Office to carry out the donation as part of its commitment to growing alongside the local community.

The company has provided heating supplies to households of war veterans in 2024 and cooling supplies to households of national merit recipients last year, and in recognition of its continued efforts to improve the welfare of veterans' families, it received a commendation plaque from the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans minister in June.

Kim Young-jin, chapter president of the Hyundai IFC labor union, and Kim Young-min, representative of the union's executive body, also took part in the handover, with both labor and management joining in support of veterans.

The initiative was notable for extending the company's support to veterans experiencing economic difficulties, broadening the scope of its existing veterans welfare activities.

Hyundai IFC said it will continue to pursue ESG management that fulfills the company's social values while growing alongside the local community.

"I believe a company must grow together with the community it belongs to," said Kang Gyu-hwan, chief executive of Hyundai IFC. "We will be a company that practices a culture of honoring veterans in everyday life and fulfills its social responsibilities, so that the sacrifices and dedication made for the nation are never forgotten."