Foundation Gyeongcheong, a public-interest foundation dedicated to restoring the rights of small and medium-sized enterprises, and the Gyeonggi Technopark Foundation said Wednesday they held the 2026 Legal Talk Concert for small businesses and self-employed entrepreneurs at the multipurpose hall of Gyeonggi Technopark in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.

The event covered three topics — employment, taxation and legal knowledge — with specialists in each field explaining common pain points faced by small-business owners and the self-employed in plain terms and fielding questions from attendees on the spot.