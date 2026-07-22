Former Employment and Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo on Wednesday criticized the first-instance court ruling that would strip Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon of his post, saying the judiciary operates on a standard of "ruling party innocent, opposition guilty."

In a Facebook post, Kim said Oh had been fined 10 million won ($6,780) by the Seoul Central District Court for violating the Political Funds Act.

He questioned how anyone could trust a judiciary that has stalled five ongoing trials involving President Lee Jae Myung while handing down what he called a "fatal ruling" against Oh.

The Seoul Central District Court's Criminal Division 22, presided over by Chief Judge Jo Hyeong-u, sentenced Oh on Wednesday to a 10 million won fine on charges that he received polling data from political broker Myeong Tae-gyun, whose expenses were covered by a supporter.

If the sentence is upheld on appeal, Oh would lose his mayoral seat.