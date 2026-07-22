President Lee Jae Myung will visit San Francisco, Brazil, Chile and other countries from Friday through Aug. 3, the presidential office said Wednesday.

In San Francisco, Lee plans to meet Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, along with other global AI leaders and Silicon Valley venture investors. He will then travel to Brazil for talks with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as part of an effort to expand South Korea's diplomatic reach into the Global South.

Wi Sung-lac, director of the National Security Office at Cheong Wa Dae, announced the itinerary at a briefing at the Chunchugwan press center Wednesday.