Broadcaster Lee Ji-hye has shared an update on her move to a new home.

On Wednesday, Lee posted several photos on her social media with the caption: "Our changes, and amid so many changes lately — moving and all — our family is gradually settling in."

Lee showed off the gold creator button package she received for surpassing 1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel "Mipji Anheun Gwanjong Eonni," a lifestyle variety channel, and went on to say it was "a trophy with a lot of stories behind it."

Also making a reappearance was the light-up drawer she had previously shown off during the move, calling it a "marvel of modern living." Lee described herself as "obsessed with organization" and shared a look inside the neatly arranged drawer holding various cooking utensils.

She added that the move involved throwing out five tons of trash, while items still in good condition were listed on Karrot, a secondhand marketplace app.

Lee closed the post with "I love you," expressing her affection for her family.

Meanwhile, Lee married tax accountant Moon Jae-wan in 2017 and has two daughters. She had been living in an 80-pyeong (264-square-meter) apartment in Apgujeong, Seoul, before announcing the recent move.