Hani (Ahn Hee-yeon), the actor and former EXID member known for the group's hit "Up & Down," is returning to the screen with a new drama series two years after stepping back from public life amid controversy surrounding her then-fiancé Yang Jae-woong.

KBS2 held a press conference for its new weekend drama series "Love on the Menu" on Wednesday at The Saint in Guro-gu, Seoul. Director Hong Seok-gu attended alongside cast members Ha Seok-jin, Ahn Hee-yeon, Park Yu-na, Bae Jung-nam, Kwon Hae-hyo, Yoon Yu-seon, Ryu Seung-soo and Jin Kyung.

Hani, who plays the lead in the series, was asked about the pressure of returning in the wake of the Yang Jae-woong controversy. "First of all, I'm sorry that my personal matters seem to have caused so many people concern," she said.

She added that she felt uncomfortable discussing her personal life at the event. Her biggest concern, she said, was not casting a shadow over the hard work her colleagues had poured into the production. "So I hope you'll understand that it's difficult for me to give a detailed answer," she said, keeping her remarks brief.

"Taking on this project was naturally a burden, but I think it's something I have to carry," Hani said. "I'm working hard. I'm glad to be able to meet so many people through a weekend drama series, and I hope to convey comfort, hope and love through the character Han Gyu-rim."

Hani stepped back from public activities in 2024 after a patient died at a hospital run by Yang Jae-woong, a psychiatrist she had been dating with plans to marry. The couple had been set to wed in September of that year but postponed the ceremony, and Yang's hospital was later ordered to suspend operations before closing down.

After her time with EXID, Hani began her acting career in 2020 with the MBC drama series "XX." "Love on the Menu" marks her return to television drama for the first time in about three years, following the Disney+ series "Call It Love."