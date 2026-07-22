Police have arrested a suspect who attacked the vehicle carrying former Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae.

Seoul's Yeongdeungpo Police Station said Wednesday it had apprehended a man in his 50s, identified only as A, who kicked and struck Jung's vehicle with his feet and an object Tuesday evening.

Police have completed their investigation into the property destruction charges and are continuing to probe the suspect for additional offenses.

A police official said authorities "cannot confirm" whether A is a Democratic Party member or a supporter of any particular candidate.

A is accused of kicking and striking Jung's vehicle with his feet and an object around 7 p.m. Monday outside the Democratic Party headquarters in Yeouido, as Jung was preparing to leave after a joint speech event for the party leadership primary. The attack damaged part of the vehicle.

Jung's camp disclosed the attack at the time, saying it expressed "deep regret over the threat and violence directed at the candidate who was inside the vehicle."