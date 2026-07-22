Singer and actor Lee Jun-young enlisted in the Army on Tuesday, with fans learning that he had cooked a pot of doenjang, or fermented soybean paste, stew for his parents the night before.

Lee's father shared the story on social media, posting a photo of the stew alongside a message: "This is the doenjang stew my son cooked for us the day before his enlistment. Whether you're the one left behind or the one being sent off, Wednesday is just a heavy day."

The photos showed Lee carrying a bag on his way to the training center, as well as the pot of doenjang stew he had prepared.

His father added that he was confident Lee would "shake off all distractions and settle in well starting tomorrow," and extended his gratitude to fans on his son's behalf. "In place of my son, who had no time to spare, I want to convey my heartfelt thanks to all of you fans. He'll be back soon," he wrote.

Lee's character had also come to light recently on the tvN variety program "You Quiz on the Block." In 2021, he pursued a drunk driver for about an hour, helping police apprehend the suspect.

"At first, I just planned to report it and go home," Lee said. "But the police asked if I could follow the car. I thought it would be better for the driver to hit my car than to cause an accident with someone else, so I followed." With Lee's help, the drunk driver was ultimately arrested.

After the incident, police offered Lee a commendation, which he politely declined. "There are many citizens who act bravely in places no one can see," he said. "It didn't feel right for me to accept it on their behalf."

Lee debuted in 2014 as a member of U-KISS but struggled to find success and endured financial hardship in those early years.

"Because there was no work, there was no income, so I secretly worked part-time at a convenience store near my home," he said. He also recalled the embarrassment of running into his agency's manager there one day, which brought him to tears.

During that hiatus, Lee turned to acting, tracking down scripts on his own and teaching himself the craft. He made his full acting debut with the 2017 drama series "Avengers Social Club" and steadily built his profile through a string of projects. Last year, he drew praise for his portrayal of Park Young-beom in "When Life Gives You Tangerines," delivering a heartbreaking farewell performance.

In the recently aired JTBC drama series "Reborn Rookie," Lee won acclaim for a dual role in which the souls of Hwang Jun-hyeon and chairman Kang Yong-ho coexist in one body. He also completed filming for the new tvN drama series "Pohands" before his enlistment, meaning audiences will still be able to see him on screen during his military service. "Pohands" is set to premiere on Aug. 29.