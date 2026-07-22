A man in his 20s who was dissatisfied with the temperature at a study room grabbed a weapon and wandered around a nearby apartment management office before being arrested by police.

Daegu's Dalseong Police Station said Wednesday it had booked the man, identified only as A, on charges of carrying a weapon in a public place. He was not detained.

A, who was preparing for an exam, was studying at a reading room inside an apartment complex in Dasa-eup, Dalseong-gun, when he grew frustrated that the room was too cold. Around 12:38 p.m. Tuesday — when an extreme heat warning was in effect — he allegedly went home, retrieved a weapon and wandered around the apartment management office and surrounding areas.

Police said A muttered to himself as he moved through the reading room entrance and the management office corridor, saying things such as "Who turned down the air conditioner?" "Are you going to pay the electricity bill all by yourself?" and "Keep it at a proper temperature." Investigators found he did not brandish the weapon at any specific person during the incident.

A was arrested by officers who responded to a call from an apartment management office employee.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of the incident.