Actor Seo Yu-jeong has spoken candidly about her financial situation.

In a Shorts video posted to her YouTube channel Monday, Seo said, "People say you don't need to worry about celebrities — but that's only true for some of them."

She added, "I haven't been active for a long time, and the money I had is now all gone. People assume I'm very wealthy, and when I joke around saying I have no money, I actually mean it — I really have no money."

Seo said she felt no shame about her situation. "Having no money isn't something to be embarrassed about," she said. "Money comes and goes. What would be embarrassing is if I were a bad person — not being broke."

She also addressed misconceptions about her lifestyle. "People assume I must have a lot of money and that I send my daughter to a lot of hagwon," she said. "But the reality is, I don't."

Closing on a lighter note, Seo said, "Sometimes I feel like I've fallen behind for my age, and that I'm struggling on my own. But this is just how things are right now — there's no rule that says I'll still have no money next year. Though I do wonder what I'd do if I'm still broke then." She laughed as she spoke.

Seo married in 2017 and welcomed a daughter in 2019. The couple separated shortly after the birth and divorced in 2023, six years after their marriage.

Seo is set to return to screens with "A Trap Called Desire," a KBS 2TV drama series premiering Aug. 10.