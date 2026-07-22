Gwanak-gu in Seoul approved the establishment of a redevelopment association preparatory committee for Sillim Zone 10 on Thursday and designated a project operator for four Moa Housing sites in the Moa Town development area around Seonghyeon-dong 1021, district mayor Park Jun-hee announced.

Sillim Zone 10 is a large-scale redevelopment site covering 196,841 square meters in the Sillim-dong 610-200 area. The zone is slated to become a major nature-friendly residential complex in the legal district of Sillim-dong, blending the natural surroundings of nearby Geonwubong with the urban vitality of the Nangok living area.

Sillim Zone 10 was the first redevelopment project in Gwanak-gu to introduce an electronic consent system. The shift away from paper-based consent forms significantly boosted resident participation and convenience, and the project is credited with achieving a high approval rate in a short period.

The district government began accepting both electronic and paper consent forms for the Sillim Zone 10 committee formation in January, after the site was selected as a fast-track integrated planning target in April 2025. Within six months of that certification, the project secured a 71.27% consent rate, clearing the way for the committee's approval on Thursday.

The Moa Town project in the Seonghyeon-dong 1021 area also gained fresh momentum with the formal designation of a project operator.

Having confirmed that all statutory designation requirements were met across all four sites — including consent from at least 75 percent of landowners and building owners, and consent covering at least two-thirds of the total land area — the district designated Daesin Asset Trust Co. as the project operator for the four Moa Housing sites and issued the official notice.

The Seonghyeon-dong Moa Town was selected as a Seoul Metropolitan Government Moa Town site in 2023 and received approval for its small-scale housing improvement management plan in December 2025, laying the groundwork for full-scale development. Moa Town is a Seoul city redevelopment model that groups aging, low-rise residential neighborhoods into block-unit projects, bypassing some planning procedures required for conventional redevelopment and allowing faster project timelines.

Daesin Asset Trust, the designated project operator, will oversee development across roughly 72,000 square meters in the Seonghyeon-dong 1021 area. The company plans to expedite follow-up procedures to shorten the overall project timeline and, through the integrated development of all four Moa Housing sites, build a residential complex of 2,009 units spanning from three basement levels to 35 above-ground floors.

"The approval of the Sillim Zone 10 preparatory committee and the designation of the Seonghyeon-dong Moa Town project operator are meaningful achievements made possible by the active participation of residents and the dedication of all those involved," district mayor Park said. "We will continue to communicate closely with residents, project organizers and operators to ensure that major redevelopment and Moa Town projects proceed smoothly, and we will do our utmost to provide administrative support."