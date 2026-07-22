Gangnam-gu District Mayor Kim Hyeon-gi visited the Apgujeong reconstruction complex for the first time since the launch of the ninth elected-term administration, inspecting project progress and holding on-site talks with residents' associations.

On Tuesday, Kim met with the heads of associations for zones 2, 3, 4 and 5 as well as urban renewal project officials at the Shin Hyundai apartment complex in Apgujeong Zone 2, listening to key issues and requests from each complex. After the meeting, he toured the project sites to assess conditions on the ground.

The visit was arranged to identify difficulties arising during the reconstruction process and to find administrative support measures suited to each zone's stage of development. Participants shared key challenges — including licensing procedures and coordination with relevant agencies — and agreed to work closely together to accelerate the projects.

The Apgujeong reconstruction has entered a full-scale implementation phase this year. Following the completion of contractor selection for zones 3, 4 and 5 in May, Zone 2 cleared an integrated review in July. In the second half of this year, Zone 2 is set to apply for project implementation authorization, while zones 3, 4 and 5 are also scheduled to undergo their integrated reviews.

"The Apgujeong reconstruction is not simply about improving aging residential conditions — it is a core project for enhancing Gangnam's future urban competitiveness," Kim said. "I will listen directly to residents' voices and find answers on the ground, and push the Apgujeong reconstruction forward at speed, using the fast-track review at Eunma apartments as a model."

Kim visited Eunma apartments on July 2, delivering the project implementation plan authorization to residents and holding an on-site meeting with association officials. Since taking office, Kim has established the "Gangnam Reconstruction Acceleration Task Force" and taken personal charge as its head.