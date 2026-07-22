Seoul's Yeongdeungpo-gu will hold its "2026 Summer Festival Daepiso" at Yeongdeungpo Park from Aug. 8 to 9, the district announced Wednesday.

Now in its third year, Daepiso is a summer festival where visitors can enjoy water activities, cultural performances and food all in one place at an urban park.

The festival grounds at Yeongdeungpo Park will feature a range of water attractions, including a large slide, smaller slides for young children and a children's fishing pool.

Entertainment and amenities will round out the two-day event. Bubble shows, magic performances and other acts will run throughout the festival, while food trucks will offer a variety of dishes. Rest areas, changing rooms and restrooms will be available for families, and tent spaces will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis with no advance reservation required.

Registration is available both online in advance and on-site. Online pre-registration opens Thursday at 10 a.m. through the integrated reservation board on the Yeongdeungpo-gu Office website, with up to 400 spots per session filled on a first-come, first-served basis. On-site registration is limited to 150 people per session. The festival runs in two sessions: the first from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To ensure safety, water facilities will operate for 45 minutes each hour, followed by a 15-minute break. Safety personnel will be on-site at all times, and water quality and facility conditions will be checked regularly to prevent accidents.

"I hope this festival becomes an exciting water playground for children and a chance for families to create unforgettable summer memories," District Mayor Jo Yu-jin said. "I encourage as many residents as possible to visit Yeongdeungpo Park, beat the heat and enjoy a cool, fun time."

Meanwhile, Yeongdeungpo-gu operates outdoor water parks in urban parks where residents can cool off during the summer. Facilities at Mokhwa Village Yard (Mullae-dong), Wonji Children's Park (Daelim 3-dong) and Sinwu Children's Park (Daelim 3-dong) offer water spray tunnels, water slides and pools.