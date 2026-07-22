Seodaemun-gu announced Wednesday that it has completed a full renovation of the Nongol area of Baengnyeon Neighborhood Park (Hongeun 2-dong, San 11-41 and Hongeun-dong, San 11-279), overhauling aging facilities and improving the walking environment throughout the site. District Mayor Park Un-gi oversaw the project.

The site covers a total area of 25,892 square meters, with construction carried out over roughly six months.

The park had long faced complaints about deteriorating and damaged facilities that posed safety risks to visitors, while persistent problems with poor drainage, soil erosion and the condition of the ecological pond had also been raised by residents.

The district pursued a tailored renovation aimed at improving safety and convenience for park users while actively incorporating residents' feedback.

To ensure safe walking, the district installed 90 meters of safety handrails and 124 meters of anti-slip surfaces on slopes and stairways, and repaired 59 steps of deteriorated wooden stairs. Worn paving on some trail sections was replaced with eco-friendly cork surfacing to reduce walking fatigue.

Rest and exercise facilities inside the park were also upgraded. Twenty aging benches were replaced to give visitors comfortable places to sit, and six pieces of worn exercise equipment were swapped out with one additional unit installed.

A highlight of the project is the creation of a new ecological pond. After part of the original pond was removed due to water leakage toward a nearby apartment complex, residents had consistently called for its restoration.

In response, the district renovated the existing 84-square-meter pond and added a new 34-square-meter pond, creating what is expected to become a distinctive natural space in the heart of the city where small urban wildlife can thrive.

Flood-prevention work was also carried out in preparation for summer downpours. A stone drainage channel — 300 millimeters wide, 350 millimeters high and 36 meters long — was installed in areas prone to severe soil erosion to prevent ground subsidence. Where poor drainage had stunted grass growth, the district reinforced drainage infrastructure and laid 130 square meters of new turf.

As a safety measure, 354 trees that obstructed walking paths or posed a risk of snow damage were pruned, and 53 dead or hazardous trees were cleared.

To enhance the park's scenery, the district planted about 5,860 plants, including 2,925 hydrangeas, 700 glossy abelia shrubs, 760 arrowwood viburnum, 950 winter jasmine, 20 mugunghwa (Rose of Sharon) and 50 rose bushes.

Bare patches along the trail borders were planted with liriope grass mats covering 151 square meters and creeping euonymus mats covering 27 square meters, creating lush green spaces throughout.

"This renovation of Baengnyeon Neighborhood Park carries special meaning because residents' suggestions were actively reflected throughout," district Mayor Park said. "We will continue to listen to residents and build neighborhood parks that everyone can use safely and comfortably."