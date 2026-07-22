Two off-duty nurses saved a man in his 50s who collapsed in cardiac arrest at Songnae Station in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province.

According to the Bucheon Fire Department, the man, identified only as A, was found unconscious and not breathing aboard a Seoul Subway Line 1 train near Songnae Station at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday.

Oh Gyeong-min, a nurse at Gangbuk Samsung Hospital who was on the train, helped other passengers move the man onto the station platform.

Oh then began performing CPR alongside Cho Ye-bon, a nurse at Inha University Hospital who happened to be waiting on the platform and witnessed the situation. The two used an automated external defibrillator available at the station to continue emergency care.

Both nurses were off duty but immediately recognized the emergency and stepped in.

The man regained spontaneous circulation and was transported to a hospital by paramedics, where he is receiving treatment.

"CPR performed before paramedics arrive creates the most critical golden time," Bucheon Fire Department chief Choi Jun said. "We are continuously providing education so that any citizen can perform CPR and use an automated external defibrillator."