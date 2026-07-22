North Korea has been observed carrying out maintenance work on the launch pad at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Dongchang-ri, North Pyongan Province, NK News, a US-based outlet specializing in North Korea, reported Tuesday (local time).

Satellite imagery from commercial providers Planet Labs and Airbus shows that the surface of the coastal launch pad at Sohae was repaved between July 15 and July 18. Excavation work also appears to have been underway since mid-June to extend safety or power lines through a forest near the launch pad.

NK News described the activity as "the latest sign that preparations are underway for North Korea to resume reconnaissance satellite launches."

North Korea has attempted to launch military reconnaissance satellites four times since 2023. The first two attempts failed, but the third — in November 2023 — succeeded, with Pyongyang claiming it had placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit.

The fourth launch attempt, in May 2024, ended in failure when the first-stage rocket exploded in midair. No satellite launch has been attempted since.

NK News said the Dongchang-ri launch pad last underwent repaving and repair work between June and July 2023, following North Korea's first failed reconnaissance satellite launch, and that no maintenance had been carried out on the pad since.

North Korea signaled renewed intent to launch reconnaissance satellites at its ninth Workers' Party congress in February, where officials said the five-year plan includes developing an intercontinental ballistic missile complex, an AI-powered unmanned strike system, special assets for attacking enemy satellites in wartime, and advanced reconnaissance satellites.

NK News had previously reported in May that signs of rocket engine combustion tests were visible at the Sohae facility, along with indications that a VIP viewing stand was under construction. NK News added Tuesday that construction of the VIP stand has since been completed.