IP office develops 3 in-house AI agents, accelerating full AI transformation

Innovation is taking hold in intellectual property policy work through the in-house development of AI agents that combine field knowledge with artificial intelligence.

The Korea Intellectual Property Office announced Wednesday that it has developed and deployed its own AI agents designed to transform existing policy operations using artificial intelligence.

The IP-AX Promotion Team — launched in May to drive the office's AI transformation — built three AI agents through conversational (vibe) coding and is deploying them where they are most needed, gradually reshaping how staff work.

The team developed the three tools without a separate budget: a policy-meeting knowledge wiki (LLM Wiki) for internal use, an AI repository that automatically collects, categorizes and analyzes AI-related press releases from overseas intellectual property agencies, and an AI agent that monitors pre-announcement legislation and bills introduced in the National Assembly while supporting the assignment of responsible departments and bill review.

▶ Policy-meeting knowledge wiki (LLM Wiki)

The policy-meeting knowledge wiki uses an internal large language model to automatically regenerate accumulated policy-meeting documents as wiki entries and link them together, allowing policy officers to receive optimally grounded answers to natural-language queries. The system is expected to make it easier to track the history of individual policies and to help staff identify new policy directions with AI assistance, keeping pace with the broader AI transformation of public administration.

▶ Overseas IP agency press release repository

Previously, staff had to visit the official websites of overseas intellectual property agencies one by one and manually search for press releases on specific topics. Now, an autonomous agentic AI searches in real time each day for press releases issued by IP agencies around the world, sorts them by sub-topic, and provides Korean-language summaries alongside links to the original documents. Relevant departments can also receive AI-generated global IP trend reports compiled from the press releases stored in the repository, an internal website.

▶ Legislative monitoring and bill review support

The office is also directly planning and rolling out a range of innovative services, including an AI agent that monitors in real time IP-related pre-announcement legislation from government ministries and bills introduced in the National Assembly, and supports the selection of responsible departments and the review of those bills.

These AI transformation efforts also serve as experiments to verify the potential and limits of AI use in actual policy settings and to identify optimal usage scenarios. Policy officers need a clear understanding of where AI can and cannot be applied before they can design public AI services that citizens will feel the benefit of immediately. To that end, the office plans to hold AI seminars and workshops in the second half of the year and support in-house AI study groups, building an organizational culture oriented toward solving practical problems through AI transformation.

Jeong Yeon-woo, vice commissioner of the Korea Intellectual Property Office, said the office must make citizen-centered service its top priority even in an era of sweeping AI transformation, and that achieving this requires policy officers to fundamentally shift their thinking by strengthening their AI capabilities. "We will continue to identify and refine services that make effective use of artificial intelligence, and press ahead with the AI transformation of the intellectual property sector," Jeong said.