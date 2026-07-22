The National Election Commission said it would be willing to open its servers to parliamentary scrutiny over the June 3 local elections ballot shortage, provided lawmakers agree on the scope of the investigation.

Kang Dong-wan, acting secretary-general of the National Election Commission, made the statement Wednesday at the second hearing of the National Assembly's special parliamentary investigation committee on the June 3 local elections ballot shortage. He was responding to a question from People Power Party lawmaker Yun Sang-hyun, the committee chair, who asked whether the commission would disclose its servers if the committee agreed on the scope of verification.

"The servers currently hold only election data from ongoing terms — for the president and National Assembly members," Kang said. "If it does not conflict with other laws, we can do it."

When Rep. Ju Jin-woo followed up by asking whether the commission was also agreeing to server verification, Kang said, "It is possible as long as it does not violate other laws."