Volvo Car Korea, led by CEO Lee Yun-mo, has unveiled the next-generation all-electric flagship Volvo ES90 and launched full-scale sales.

The ES90 is built on the advanced SPA2 architecture and features powerful computing performance, an impressive driving range, and 800V technology for high-speed charging and high efficiency.

The ES90 will be offered in South Korea in three powertrain and interior trim configurations, with prices starting at 72.94 million won ($49,400) for the Single Motor Extended Range Plus variant.