Kangwon Land said Wednesday that it joined Gangwon FC's away match against Jeju SK FC in K League 1 Round 19 at Jeju World Cup Stadium on Tuesday, with employees traveling to support the club it sponsors.

Kangwon Land, Gangwon FC's main sponsor, organized the away trip to back the local club and advance what it describes as the value of regional coexistence through sport. More than 50 employees from its Hi1 Resort subsidiary attended in team supporter jerseys, with the outing aimed at strengthening ties with the local community through direct, on-the-ground engagement.

Employees joined the supporters' section before kickoff and cheered throughout the match. They also displayed the Hi1 Resort brand at various points around the stadium, underscoring the company's identity as a local enterprise standing alongside Gangwon FC.

Gangwon FC conceded first but equalized late to earn a 1-1 draw.

"Gangwon FC is the professional football club that represents this region, and Kangwon Land, as its main sponsor, continues to cheer and support the team as a partner that grows together with the community," said Lee Min-ho, acting head of Kangwon Land's tourism and marketing division. "We will keep engaging with the local community through sport and expand activities that spread the value of regional coexistence."

A representative of Narsha, Gangwon FC's official supporters' club, also welcomed the company's involvement. "Thanks to Kangwon Land's steady attention and support as main sponsor, both inside and outside the stadium, fans have been able to cheer with even greater pride," the representative said. "We hope Gangwon FC will continue to grow as a club that truly represents the region, and that local football culture will flourish alongside its fans."

Kangwon Land has been Gangwon FC's main sponsor since 2009, contributing to the promotion of local sport and community cohesion across the province. Through its sports marketing activities, the company fulfills its social responsibilities as a business that grows with the communities it serves.