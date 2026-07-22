Gangwon Province has come a long way — attracting high-tech investment, cultivating global tourism and marketing, and nurturing creative talent — yet many people still call its residents "potatoes."

Decades ago, that label could sting. Today, it is a badge of pride. The so-called "potato type" — smart and capable but warm and down-to-earth — has become something of a cultural ideal, and Gangwon residents are riding the wave.

Local officials have leaned into the image, with some county heads personally branding themselves as "potatoes" while pitching the region to Greater Seoul audiences, and communities have been spinning up potato-themed recipes and events.

The US Food and Drug Administration has praised the potato as an exceptional food, and few would argue that the best come from Gangwon Province, which straddles the spine of the Baekdudaegan mountain range.

Now, a prototype potato sirutteok (steamed layered rice cake) has emerged from Goseong-gun, a county positioned as a hub for the peace economy. A second prototype evaluation session held recently incorporated feedback from the first round to gather improvement and refinement suggestions.

The session assessed potato flavor, texture, structural quality of the rice cake, appearance, palatability and marketability, with findings to be applied to future product development.

The evaluation brought together local residents across age groups and owners of rice cake shops that produce potato sirutteok, who tasted the prototypes firsthand and weighed in on flavor, texture, aroma, appearance, marketability and commercial viability. Participants also shared views on consumer preferences and areas requiring improvement in production and distribution.

Goseong-gun plans to incorporate the evaluation results into its ongoing development work to raise product quality and marketability, and to refine the technology needed to preserve texture and quality after freezing and thawing, strengthening the product's competitiveness.

The county also aims to expand distribution through channels including the hometown love donation program's gift offerings, Hanaro Mart outlets and local markets, with the goal of establishing potato sirutteok as a signature regional food while boosting potato consumption and increasing farm household income.